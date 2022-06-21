Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Textainer Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of TGH stock traded down $1.23 on Monday, hitting $27.06. 33,310 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,673. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.24. Textainer Group has a 1-year low of $26.97 and a 1-year high of $41.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.48 and its 200 day moving average is $35.43.

Textainer Group ( NYSE:TGH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $198.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.21 million. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 37.80%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Textainer Group will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGH. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in Textainer Group by 1,017.2% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,396,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,869,000 after buying an additional 1,271,490 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 90.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 421,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,727,000 after purchasing an additional 200,920 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 94.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 263,823 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,421,000 after purchasing an additional 128,281 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 92.6% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 201,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,671,000 after purchasing an additional 96,866 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 8.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,229,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,796,000 after purchasing an additional 95,635 shares during the period. 60.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases, owns, manages, leases, and disposes a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

