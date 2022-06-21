TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Sees Large Volume Increase

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 17,016 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 203,694 shares.The stock last traded at $76.19 and had previously closed at $72.99.

TFII has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on TFI International from $134.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Desjardins cut their price objective on TFI International from C$173.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on TFI International from C$160.00 to C$142.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on TFI International from C$125.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on TFI International from $130.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TFI International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.73 and its 200-day moving average is $93.76.

TFI International ( NYSE:TFII Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 26.98%. On average, analysts predict that TFI International Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. TFI International’s payout ratio is 15.17%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFII. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TFI International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,967,000 after acquiring an additional 10,746 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,710,000 after acquiring an additional 14,258 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 619.2% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 405,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,459,000 after acquiring an additional 348,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 167,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,822,000 after acquiring an additional 7,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Company Profile (NYSE:TFII)

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

