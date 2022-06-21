TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Shares Gap Up to $4.04

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.04, but opened at $4.32. TG Therapeutics shares last traded at $4.36, with a volume of 23,852 shares changing hands.

TGTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on TG Therapeutics from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $68.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 20th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of TG Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $635.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.42.

TG Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TGTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 118.49% and a negative net margin of 4,126.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in TG Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,130,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,366,000 after buying an additional 39,526 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,628,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,568,000 after buying an additional 3,804,406 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,935,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,978,000 after buying an additional 33,413 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 6,677,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,505,000 after buying an additional 642,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,309,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,886,000 after purchasing an additional 7,459 shares during the last quarter. 70.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX)

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

