The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.22

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.22 and last traded at $9.36, with a volume of 6032 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.61.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 5,540 ($67.86) to GBX 5,300 ($64.92) in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of The Berkeley Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,925.00.

The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.07.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom.

