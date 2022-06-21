The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Danone (EPA:BN) a €51.00 Price Target

Danone (EPA:BN – Get Rating) has been given a €51.00 ($53.68) target price by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.83% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BN. Royal Bank of Canada set a €49.00 ($51.58) price target on Danone in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($63.16) price target on Danone in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. HSBC set a €56.00 ($58.95) price target on Danone in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($47.37) price objective on Danone in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €56.00 ($58.95) price objective on Danone in a research note on Friday.

Get Danone alerts:

Shares of EPA BN opened at €51.95 ($54.68) on Tuesday. Danone has a one year low of €61.87 ($65.13) and a one year high of €72.13 ($75.93). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €54.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €54.17.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.