The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) a €57.00 Price Target

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) has been assigned a €57.00 ($60.00) price objective by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 63.44% from the company’s current price.

DPW has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €64.00 ($67.37) price target on Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €54.00 ($56.84) target price on Deutsche Post in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group set a €60.00 ($63.16) price objective on Deutsche Post in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €42.50 ($44.74) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays set a €74.00 ($77.89) target price on Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of €60.31 ($63.49).

DPW traded down €0.35 ($0.37) on Tuesday, hitting €34.88 ($36.71). 1,980,776 shares of the stock traded hands. Deutsche Post has a 52 week low of €30.52 ($32.13) and a 52 week high of €41.32 ($43.49). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €38.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €45.91.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

