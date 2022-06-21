The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Glencore (LON:GLEN) a GBX 745 Price Target

Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) received a GBX 745 ($9.13) target price from equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 57.59% from the stock’s current price.

GLEN has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a GBX 560 ($6.86) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 550 ($6.74) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 650 ($7.96) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 630 ($7.72) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Glencore presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 598.45 ($7.33).

Shares of GLEN opened at GBX 472.75 ($5.79) on Tuesday. Glencore has a fifty-two week low of GBX 289.65 ($3.55) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 548.30 ($6.72). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 499.43 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 452.76. The company has a market cap of £62.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.11.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

