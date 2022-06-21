The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) a €241.00 Price Target

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI – Get Rating) has been assigned a €241.00 ($253.68) price objective by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 43.03% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €196.00 ($206.32) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €224.00 ($235.79) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €220.00 ($231.58) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €250.00 ($263.16) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €234.00 ($246.32) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €227.08 ($239.03).

Shares of EPA:RI traded down €1.15 ($1.21) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €168.50 ($177.37). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,300. Pernod Ricard has a 52 week low of €107.25 ($112.89) and a 52 week high of €136.25 ($143.42). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €185.04 and its 200 day moving average price is €193.05.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. It offers its products under various brands. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

