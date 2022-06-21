The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Price Target to $22.00

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.42% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group to $20.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.31.

NASDAQ:SHLS traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.57. The stock had a trading volume of 140,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,773,720. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 391.40 and a beta of 2.60. Shoals Technologies Group has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $37.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.40.

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 3.33% and a negative return on equity of 179.10%. The firm had revenue of $67.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.97 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 4,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $74,939.80. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 84,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,552.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ty P. Daul acquired 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $96,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,591 shares in the company, valued at $503,201.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the 4th quarter worth $45,223,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the 4th quarter worth $44,294,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 107.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,466,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,071,000 after buying an additional 1,797,637 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,878,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,045,000 after buying an additional 1,455,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,403,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,950,000 after buying an additional 1,140,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

