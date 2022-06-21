The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Plans $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the business services provider on Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd.

The Hackett Group has increased its dividend by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. The Hackett Group has a dividend payout ratio of 27.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect The Hackett Group to earn $1.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.8%.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCKT opened at $18.19 on Tuesday. The Hackett Group has a 1-year low of $16.92 and a 1-year high of $24.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.00. The company has a market capitalization of $574.62 million, a PE ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.61.

The Hackett Group ( NASDAQ:HCKT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $75.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.00 million. On average, analysts expect that The Hackett Group will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 394.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 4,041 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 4,985 shares in the last quarter. 74.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCKT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research started coverage on The Hackett Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on The Hackett Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs.

