The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.44.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Barclays cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st.

IPG stock opened at $27.05 on Tuesday. Interpublic Group of Companies has a one year low of $26.43 and a one year high of $39.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.99 and a 200-day moving average of $34.66.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 45.31%.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 6,301 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $204,215.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 102,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,331,845.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 18,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $596,301.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,066,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 252.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 159.8% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

