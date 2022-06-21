The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.20.

A number of analysts have commented on NYT shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of New York Times from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of New York Times from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New York Times in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of New York Times from $56.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of New York Times from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in New York Times in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,206,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in New York Times by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 28,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 7,085 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in New York Times by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,245,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,048,000 after purchasing an additional 97,209 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in New York Times by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,329,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,509,000 after purchasing an additional 15,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in New York Times by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 79,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

NYT stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.86. 144 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,516,158. New York Times has a 52-week low of $27.85 and a 52-week high of $56.19. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.92 and its 200-day moving average is $41.28.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. New York Times had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The company had revenue of $537.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that New York Times will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

