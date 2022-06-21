The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Stephens

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered The Pennant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on The Pennant Group from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on The Pennant Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

NASDAQ:PNTG opened at $15.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $441.07 million, a PE ratio of 193.25 and a beta of 2.40. The Pennant Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.38 and a fifty-two week high of $44.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.48.

The Pennant Group ( NASDAQ:PNTG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $113.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.40 million. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 0.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Pennant Group will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Christopher R. Christensen sold 2,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $45,651.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 152,405 shares in the company, valued at $2,468,961. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher R. Christensen purchased 2,668 shares of The Pennant Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $44,022.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 581,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,588,694.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of The Pennant Group during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of The Pennant Group during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Pennant Group during the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management increased its holdings in The Pennant Group by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 46,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 10,314 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

