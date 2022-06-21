The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $286.50.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SWGAY. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of The Swatch Group from CHF 272 to CHF 242 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on shares of The Swatch Group from CHF 330 to CHF 290 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The Swatch Group from CHF 280 to CHF 254 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th.

The Swatch Group stock opened at $11.38 on Tuesday. The Swatch Group has a 1-year low of $11.18 and a 1-year high of $17.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.89.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.1573 per share. This represents a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th.

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. It operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry. The Electronic Systems segment is involved in the design, production, and commercialization of electronic components, as well as sports timing activities.

