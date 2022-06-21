The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.28.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WEN. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $23.00 to $18.50 in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,150,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,283,000 after buying an additional 74,215 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wendy’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,841,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 565,108 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,415,000 after buying an additional 165,372 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 578,469 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,709,000 after buying an additional 119,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 106,388 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after buying an additional 46,936 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wendy’s stock opened at $17.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.16. Wendy’s has a one year low of $15.77 and a one year high of $24.48.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $488.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.76 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 10.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Wendy’s will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.82%.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

