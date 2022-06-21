THG (LON:THG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $69.98

THG Plc (LON:THG – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 69.98 ($0.86) and last traded at GBX 72.84 ($0.89), with a volume of 845377 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 73.22 ($0.90).

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of THG in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of THG in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 700 ($8.57) price objective on shares of THG in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.12) price objective on shares of THG in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 485.40 ($5.95).

The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.79. The firm has a market cap of £1.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 116.46 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 130.68.

THG Plc operates as an e-commerce technology company in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates pure-play sites, such as Lookfantastic, Cult Beauty, and Dermstore that offers approximately 1,300 premium brands across the skincare, haircare, cosmetics, and fragrance categories; Myprotein, a D2C sport nutrition provider that offers products across various categories, including vegan, protein, vitamin, athleisure, and healthy snacks; and THG Ingenuity, an end-to-end platform that powers businesses and brands, which offers hosting, analytics, fraud detection, logistics, and warehousing services, as well as digital brand management, including marketing, translation, and global customer services.

