Thomas E. Messier Buys 20,000 Shares of Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) Stock

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Rating) insider Thomas E. Messier acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.93 per share, with a total value of $18,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 197,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,211.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDRR opened at $0.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.35 million, a P/E ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 0.77. Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $1.57. The company has a current ratio of 6.26, a quick ratio of 6.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.09%. Medalist Diversified REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -47.06%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDRR. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT by 218,123.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 480,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 479,872 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT by 183.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 235,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 152,762 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT by 168.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 97,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 61,223 shares during the last quarter. 18.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is a Maryland corporation formed on September 28, 2015. Beginning with our taxable year ended December 31, 2017, we believe that we have operated in a manner qualifying us as a real estate investment trust (REIT), and we have elected to be taxed as a REIT for federal income tax purposes.

