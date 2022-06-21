Thomas Schiller Sells 50,000 Shares of indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) Stock

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) CFO Thomas Schiller sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total transaction of $307,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,703,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,478,240.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

INDI stock remained flat at $$6.60 during midday trading on Tuesday. 1,248,801 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,283,587. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 3.98. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.07 and a 12-month high of $16.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.26.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $22.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.57 million. indie Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 140.59% and a negative return on equity of 26.48%. indie Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 171.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. Research analysts forecast that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INDI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. B. Riley cut shares of indie Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, indie Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $11,378,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 457.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,394,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 274.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 115,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 84,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.04% of the company’s stock.

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, connected car, user experience, and electrification applications. It offers devices for a multitude of automotive applications spanning ultrasound for parking assistance, in cabin wireless charging, infotainment and LED lighting for enhancing the user experience, and telematics and cloud access for connectivity; and photonic components on various technology platforms, including fiber bragg gratings, low noise lasers, athermal and tunable packaging, photonic integration, and low noise and high-speed electronics for the laser systems, optical sensing, and optical communication markets.

