Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 14,448 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 514,627 shares.The stock last traded at $100.32 and had previously closed at $98.55.

TRI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on Thomson Reuters in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.29.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.42.

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Rating ) (TSE:TRI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 25.77% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 52.98%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRI. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 33.4% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 24.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 21.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile (NYSE:TRI)

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.