Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III (NASDAQ:TBCP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $9.86

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.86 and last traded at $9.86, with a volume of 10 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.79.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.80 and its 200-day moving average is $9.77.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBCP. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the 4th quarter valued at $24,580,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the 1st quarter worth $21,715,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,499,000 after purchasing an additional 526,207 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 97.6% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 933,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,124,000 after purchasing an additional 461,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 429.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 529,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,195,000 after purchasing an additional 429,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

