thyssenkrupp (ETR:TKA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.58

thyssenkrupp AG (ETR:TKA – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €6.58 ($6.92) and last traded at €7.02 ($7.39), with a volume of 2300892 shares. The stock had previously closed at €6.97 ($7.33).
The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €7.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €8.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79.
About thyssenkrupp (ETR:TKA)
