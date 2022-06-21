thyssenkrupp (ETR:TKA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.58

thyssenkrupp AG (ETR:TKA – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €6.58 ($6.92) and last traded at €7.02 ($7.39), with a volume of 2300892 shares. The stock had previously closed at €6.97 ($7.33).

The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €7.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €8.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79.

Get thyssenkrupp alerts:

About thyssenkrupp (ETR:TKA)

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems, as well as automation solutions for the automotive industry.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.