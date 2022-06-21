thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $7.28

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.28 and last traded at $7.28, with a volume of 200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.55.

The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.27 and a 200 day moving average of $9.50.

Get thyssenkrupp alerts:

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems, as well as automation solutions for the automotive industry.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.