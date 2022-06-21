Tim S.A. Declares Variable Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:TIMB)

Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Get Rating) declared a Variable dividend on Tuesday, June 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0822 per share on Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th.

Shares of NYSE TIMB opened at $12.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.97. TIM has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $15.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.73.

TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $904.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. TIM had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 16.66%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TIM will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on TIM in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TIMB. Norges Bank bought a new position in TIM in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,397,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TIM by 717.8% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 196,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 172,816 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TIM by 41.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 476,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,913,000 after acquiring an additional 139,387 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of TIM by 230.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 129,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 89,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of TIM by 47.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 203,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 65,228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

TIM SA operates as a telecommunications company in Brazil. The company provides mobile voice and data services, broadband internet access, value-added services, and other telecommunications services and products. It also offers fixed-line ultra-broadband and TIM Live services, as well as WTTx technology through Ultrafibra services and IoT solutions.

