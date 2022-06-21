Timberline Resources (OTCMKTS:TLRS) Trading Down 6.7%

Timberline Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:TLRS – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. Approximately 39,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 110,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.73 million, a PE ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 9.46 and a current ratio of 9.46.

About Timberline Resources (OTCMKTS:TLRS)

Timberline Resources Corporation engages in the exploration, evaluation, and acquisition of mineral prospects in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the Eureka project, which covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in the southern part of the Eureka mining district, Nevada.

