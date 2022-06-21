tinyBuild (LON:TBLD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $134.50

Shares of tinyBuild, Inc (LON:TBLD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 134.50 ($1.65) and last traded at GBX 135 ($1.65), with a volume of 2312 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 136 ($1.67).

TBLD has been the subject of several research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of tinyBuild in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.06) price objective on shares of tinyBuild in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 174.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 178.42. The company has a market capitalization of £274.76 million and a PE ratio of 38.86.

tinyBuild, LLC engages in the development and publishing of video games. It offers games for desktop, iOS, Android, MAC, Xbox, PS4, 3DS, VR, and Linux. The company also organizes gaming events. tinyBuild, LLC was founded in 2011 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

