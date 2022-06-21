Toast (NYSE:TOST) Shares Up 10.3%

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) shares were up 10.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.50 and last traded at $14.47. Approximately 29,824 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 6,776,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.12.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TOST shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Toast from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Toast from $38.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Toast in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Toast from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Toast in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Toast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.28.

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $535.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.42 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 1,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $36,147.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,484 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,495.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Technology Investment Dining G sold 3,096,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total transaction of $43,725,982.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,524,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,812,576.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,296,510 shares of company stock valued at $160,108,285. Corporate insiders own 20.16% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its position in Toast by 3,508.4% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 18,041,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,933,007,000 after purchasing an additional 17,541,796 shares during the last quarter. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Toast by 25,906.8% during the fourth quarter. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 13,003,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,226,000 after purchasing an additional 12,953,407 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its position in Toast by 181.6% during the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 12,672,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,373,000 after purchasing an additional 8,172,463 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Toast by 13.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,032,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Toast by 15.4% during the first quarter. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,863,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,866 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

