Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $84.49

Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $84.49 and last traded at $87.38, with a volume of 125453 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.67.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.87. The firm has a market cap of $54.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.21.

Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Tokyo Electron had a return on equity of 36.33% and a net margin of 21.80%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tokyo Electron Limited will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, and internationally. The company's Semiconductor Production Equipment segment offers coaters/developers, etch systems, deposition systems, and cleaning systems used in wafer processing; wafer probers used in wafer testing process; and wafer bonders/debonders.

