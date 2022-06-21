Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Price Target Cut to $44.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $49.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.95% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of Toll Brothers from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $61.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.67.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $41.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Toll Brothers has a 52 week low of $40.19 and a 52 week high of $75.61.

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.27. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Toll Brothers’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Toll Brothers will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,075,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 173,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,580,000 after buying an additional 5,815 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter valued at $713,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 841,586 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,923,000 after buying an additional 243,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 136,613 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,889,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.