TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) (TSE:TOG) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.21

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) (TSE:TOG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$3.21 and traded as high as C$3.31. TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) shares last traded at C$3.21, with a volume of 2,108,072 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of C$714.58 million and a PE ratio of -0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.55.

About TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) (TSE:TOG)

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company's principal properties are located in the southeast Saskatchewan area. TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

