TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) (TSE:TOG) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.21

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) (TSE:TOG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$3.21 and traded as high as C$3.31. TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) shares last traded at C$3.21, with a volume of 2,108,072 shares traded.
The stock has a market cap of C$714.58 million and a PE ratio of -0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.55.
About TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) (TSE:TOG)
