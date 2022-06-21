TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $15.07

Shares of TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.07 and last traded at $14.83, with a volume of 602596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.05.
Several research firms recently weighed in on TRMD. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on TORM from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Pareto Securities began coverage on TORM in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded TORM from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.92 and a beta of -275.17.
About TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD)
TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products and crude oil worldwide. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, and naphtha. As of March 23, 2022, it operated a fleet of approximately 85 vessels. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TORM (TRMD)
- ABM Industries, A Clean Play For Dirty Economic Times
- Should Silver Stocks Be A Part Of Your Portfolio?
- This Still Isn’t A Buyable Bottom For Stocks
- Dividend-Paying Midstream Oil Companies That Could Help You The Mitigate Market Volatility
- Two Defensive Stocks To Get Aggressive With
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for TORM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TORM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.