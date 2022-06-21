TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $15.07

Shares of TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.07 and last traded at $14.83, with a volume of 602596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.05.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TRMD. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on TORM from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Pareto Securities began coverage on TORM in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded TORM from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.92 and a beta of -275.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in TORM by 220,324.1% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 182,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 182,869 shares in the last quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. grew its position in TORM by 154.5% in the fourth quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 280,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 170,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in TORM by 190.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 196,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 128,617 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of TORM by 196.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 73,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 48,660 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TORM during the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000.

About TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD)

TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products and crude oil worldwide. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, and naphtha. As of March 23, 2022, it operated a fleet of approximately 85 vessels. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

