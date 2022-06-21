Toro (NYSE:TTC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $73.80

Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $73.80 and last traded at $73.94, with a volume of 6588 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.25.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TTC. StockNews.com began coverage on Toro in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Toro from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.21 and a 200 day moving average of $89.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 8.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.82%.

In other news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total value of $317,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,879,092.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total value of $309,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,792 shares of company stock worth $1,076,143 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Toro by 105.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,875,000 after buying an additional 371,518 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Toro by 20.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,678,000 after buying an additional 21,328 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Toro by 57.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,284,000 after buying an additional 97,071 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Toro by 478.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after buying an additional 27,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Toro by 0.8% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 16,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Toro Company Profile (NYSE:TTC)

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

