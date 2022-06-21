Tower Resources (CVE:TWR) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.38

Tower Resources Ltd. (CVE:TWR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.38, with a volume of 446580 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.
The firm has a market cap of C$49.08 million and a PE ratio of -280.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.19.
Tower Resources Company Profile (CVE:TWR)
