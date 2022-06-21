Tower Resources (LON:TRP) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.27

Tower Resources plc (LON:TRP – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.27 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.27 ($0.00). Tower Resources shares last traded at GBX 0.27 ($0.00), with a volume of 435,032 shares trading hands.
The company has a current ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of £7.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.29.
Tower Resources Company Profile (LON:TRP)
Recommended Stories
- What To Buy Before The Q2 Earnings Season Kicks Off
- Target Is The Most Downgraded Stock You Can Buy Now
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Tower Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.