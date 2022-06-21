Tower Resources (LON:TRP) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.27

Tower Resources plc (LON:TRP – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.27 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.27 ($0.00). Tower Resources shares last traded at GBX 0.27 ($0.00), with a volume of 435,032 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of £7.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.29.

Tower Resources Company Profile

Tower Resources Plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration company in Africa. The company holds a 100% interest in the Thali production sharing contract that covers an area of 119.2 square kilometers located in the Rio del Rey basin, offshore Cameroon; and a 50% interest in the Algoa-Gamtoos license that covers an area of 9,369 square kilometers situated in the offshore South Africa.

