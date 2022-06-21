TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) Shares Gap Up to $24.13

TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.13, but opened at $25.67. TPG shares last traded at $25.67, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on TPG from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on TPG from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on TPG from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on TPG from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on TPG from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TPG currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.17.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.03.

TPG ( NASDAQ:TPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Equities research analysts expect that TPG Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPG. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TPG during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of TPG during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TPG during the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in TPG in the 1st quarter valued at $304,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in TPG in the 1st quarter valued at $402,000. 3.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

