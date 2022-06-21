TransAlta (TSE:TA) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $13.53

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA – Get Rating) (NYSE:TAC) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.53 and traded as low as C$13.32. TransAlta shares last traded at C$13.33, with a volume of 353,280 shares trading hands.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on TA. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on TransAlta to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. CSFB boosted their target price on TransAlta from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$17.00 target price on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$16.20.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.12 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.53.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.32%.
In related news, Senior Officer Kerry Lynn O’reilly sold 103,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.01, for a total transaction of C$1,444,618.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,447 shares in the company, valued at C$945,229.24. Also, Senior Officer Jane Nyla Fedoretz sold 84,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.27, for a total value of C$1,200,991.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$964,837.51.
TransAlta Company Profile (TSE:TA)
TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.
