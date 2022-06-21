TransAlta (TSE:TA) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $13.53

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA – Get Rating) (NYSE:TAC) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.53 and traded as low as C$13.32. TransAlta shares last traded at C$13.33, with a volume of 353,280 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TA. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on TransAlta to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. CSFB boosted their target price on TransAlta from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$17.00 target price on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$16.20.

Get TransAlta alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.12 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.53.

TransAlta ( TSE:TA Get Rating ) (NYSE:TAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.47. The firm had revenue of C$735.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that TransAlta Co. will post 0.3202223 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.32%.

In related news, Senior Officer Kerry Lynn O’reilly sold 103,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.01, for a total transaction of C$1,444,618.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,447 shares in the company, valued at C$945,229.24. Also, Senior Officer Jane Nyla Fedoretz sold 84,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.27, for a total value of C$1,200,991.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$964,837.51.

TransAlta Company Profile (TSE:TA)

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.