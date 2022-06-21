Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $40.09

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $40.09 and traded as low as $39.03. Transcontinental Realty Investors shares last traded at $41.40, with a volume of 316 shares.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.15 and its 200-day moving average is $40.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $357.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 276.00 and a beta of 0.52.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $412,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Transcontinental Realty Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $473,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 144.9% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 29,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 17,237 shares during the period. 1.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including apartments, office buildings, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate.

