Transense Technologies plc (LON:TRT) Insider Nigel Rogers Acquires 15,000 Shares

Transense Technologies plc (LON:TRT – Get Rating) insider Nigel Rogers purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 59 ($0.72) per share, for a total transaction of £8,850 ($10,840.27).

Shares of LON:TRT traded up GBX 1.20 ($0.01) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 59.20 ($0.73). The company had a trading volume of 82,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,249. Transense Technologies plc has a 52-week low of GBX 56 ($0.69) and a 52-week high of GBX 124.40 ($1.52). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 68.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 73.88. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.47 million and a PE ratio of 41.43. The company has a current ratio of 5.97, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.36.

About Transense Technologies

Transense Technologies plc is a developer of wireless sensor systems used to enable real-time data gathering and monitoring. Its products include the patent-protected Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) sensor technology that provides real time measurement of torque, temperature, pressure, and strain, which is used to improve efficiency, performance, and safety of propulsion systems and machinery; iTrack, a tyre pressure monitoring system for off-highway machinery licensed to Bridgestone Corporation; and a range of intelligent tyre monitoring equipment under the Translogik brand.

