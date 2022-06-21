Transense Technologies plc (LON:TRT) Insider Nigel Rogers Acquires 15,000 Shares

Transense Technologies plc (LON:TRT – Get Rating) insider Nigel Rogers purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 59 ($0.72) per share, for a total transaction of £8,850 ($10,840.27).
Shares of LON:TRT traded up GBX 1.20 ($0.01) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 59.20 ($0.73). The company had a trading volume of 82,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,249. Transense Technologies plc has a 52-week low of GBX 56 ($0.69) and a 52-week high of GBX 124.40 ($1.52). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 68.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 73.88. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.47 million and a PE ratio of 41.43. The company has a current ratio of 5.97, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.36.
