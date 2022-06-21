Tree Island Steel (TSE:TSL) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $4.53

Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSE:TSL – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$4.53 and traded as low as C$4.00. Tree Island Steel shares last traded at C$4.10, with a volume of 5,251 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.76, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$116.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.23.

Tree Island Steel (TSE:TSL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$92.75 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tree Island Steel Ltd. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Tree Island Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.61%.

Tree Island Steel Company Profile (TSE:TSL)

Tree Island Steel Ltd. manufactures and sells steel wire and fabricated steel wire products for industrial, construction, agricultural, and specialty applications in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers industrial products, such as pulp and unitizing, recycling wire, chain link, upholstery, low carbon, and shaped wires, as well as straight and cut bars and wirelines for use in the oil industry.

