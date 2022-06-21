Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) Major Shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par Purchases 5,951 Shares

Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating) major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 5,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.69 per share, with a total value of $57,665.19. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,577,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,732,961.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Venrock Healthcare Capital Par also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 13th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 50,000 shares of Tricida stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.14 per share, with a total value of $407,000.00.
- On Friday, June 10th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par acquired 58,054 shares of Tricida stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.91 per share, with a total value of $517,261.14.
- On Wednesday, June 8th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par acquired 111,111 shares of Tricida stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.51 per share, with a total value of $1,056,665.61.
- On Monday, June 6th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 91,506 shares of Tricida stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.35 per share, with a total value of $855,581.10.
- On Thursday, June 2nd, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 61,722 shares of Tricida stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.78 per share, with a total value of $541,919.16.
Tricida stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.00. The stock had a trading volume of 864,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,446. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 584.92, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 5.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $609.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 0.92. Tricida, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $12.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.11.
Several research analysts have issued reports on TCDA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Tricida from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Tricida in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCDA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Tricida by 92.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Tricida during the first quarter valued at $30,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tricida by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 965,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,937,000 after acquiring an additional 4,966 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Tricida by 290.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 5,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tricida during the first quarter valued at $45,000. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Tricida Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of veverimer (TRC101), a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed Phase III trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tricida (TCDA)
- Should Silver Stocks Be A Part Of Your Portfolio?
- This Still Isn’t A Buyable Bottom For Stocks
- ABM Industries, A Clean Play For Dirty Economic Times
- Two Defensive Stocks To Get Aggressive With
- Dividend-Paying Midstream Oil Companies That Could Help You The Mitigate Market Volatility
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Tricida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.