TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $42.56

Shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $42.56 and traded as high as $45.97. TriCo Bancshares shares last traded at $45.51, with a volume of 11,201 shares.

TCBK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stephens upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TriCo Bancshares has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.56. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.54.

TriCo Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $83.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.35 million. Equities analysts forecast that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.74%.

In other news, Director Anthony L. Leggio bought 1,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,027.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 108,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,310,214.93. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Cory W. Giese sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,126. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 16,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 7.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.69% of the company’s stock.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

