TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $42.56

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $42.56 and traded as high as $45.97. TriCo Bancshares shares last traded at $45.51, with a volume of 11,201 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stephens raised TriCo Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on TriCo Bancshares from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on TriCo Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.56. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

TriCo Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $83.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.35 million. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 30.61%. Equities research analysts forecast that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is 28.74%.

In other TriCo Bancshares news, Director Anthony L. Leggio acquired 1,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.69 per share, with a total value of $63,027.72. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 108,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,310,214.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cory W. Giese sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,126. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TriCo Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in TriCo Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in TriCo Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.69% of the company’s stock.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

