Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.25

Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$18.25 and traded as low as C$12.28. Tricon Residential shares last traded at C$12.47, with a volume of 239,961 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities cut Tricon Residential to a “hold” rating and set a C$18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. CIBC increased their target price on Tricon Residential from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Tricon Residential in a report on Monday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$18.50 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Tricon Residential from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.44.

Get Tricon Residential alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$3.41 billion and a PE ratio of 3.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$16.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$18.25.

Tricon Residential ( TSE:TCN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.55. The business had revenue of C$175.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$174.64 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tricon Residential Inc. will post 0.6029723 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. This is a positive change from Tricon Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.73%.

Tricon Residential Company Profile (TSE:TCN)

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.