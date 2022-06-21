Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) and Applied Blockchain (OTCMKTS:APLD) Head to Head Contrast

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) and Applied Blockchain (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Tripadvisor has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Applied Blockchain has a beta of 4.68, suggesting that its share price is 368% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Tripadvisor and Applied Blockchain’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tripadvisor -9.80% -12.01% -4.02% Applied Blockchain N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.9% of Tripadvisor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.7% of Applied Blockchain shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Tripadvisor shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 27.5% of Applied Blockchain shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Tripadvisor and Applied Blockchain, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tripadvisor 2 3 3 0 2.13 Applied Blockchain 0 0 6 0 3.00

Tripadvisor currently has a consensus target price of $34.00, suggesting a potential upside of 75.26%. Applied Blockchain has a consensus target price of $8.17, suggesting a potential upside of 656.17%. Given Applied Blockchain’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Applied Blockchain is more favorable than Tripadvisor.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tripadvisor and Applied Blockchain’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tripadvisor $902.00 million 3.00 -$148.00 million ($0.73) -26.57 Applied Blockchain N/A N/A -$570,000.00 N/A N/A

Applied Blockchain has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tripadvisor.

Summary

Applied Blockchain beats Tripadvisor on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tripadvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc. operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as bokun.io, cruisecritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, helloreco.com, holidaylettings.co.uk, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, seatguru.com, singleplatform.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com. In addition, the company provides information and services for consumers to research and book restaurants reservation in travel destinations; and vacation and short-term rental properties, including full home, condominiums, villas, beach properties, cabins, and cottages. As of December 31, 2020, it featured 1 billion reviews and opinions on 1 billion hotels and other accommodations, restaurants, experiences, airlines, and cruises. TripAdvisor, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.

About Applied Blockchain

Applied Blockchain, Inc. engages in crypto mining and co-hosting operations. The company was formerly known as Applied Science Products, Inc. and changed its name to Applied Blockchain, Inc. in April 2021. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

