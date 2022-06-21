TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) CFO Christopher M. Mathieu Acquires 10,000 Shares

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) CFO Christopher M. Mathieu purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.16 per share, for a total transaction of $121,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,080. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE TPVG traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $12.67. The company had a trading volume of 241,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,635. The company has a market capitalization of $393.24 million, a PE ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.37. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. has a 12-month low of $11.86 and a 12-month high of $19.25.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The investment management company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $25.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.54 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 75.42% and a return on equity of 10.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TPVG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.44.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 1.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 32,886 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 46,560 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 55,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. 22.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

