trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 34,265 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 554,143 shares.The stock last traded at $1.62 and had previously closed at $1.69.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of trivago from $2.60 to $2.40 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of trivago from $2.65 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of trivago from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of trivago from $3.60 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of trivago from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, trivago currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.71.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $582.84 million, a PE ratio of 56.35 and a beta of 1.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of trivago during the first quarter worth $2,418,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of trivago by 77.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 903,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 393,520 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of trivago by 13.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 571,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 67,200 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC bought a new position in shares of trivago during the first quarter worth $1,135,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of trivago by 216.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 366,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 250,574 shares during the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 53 localized websites and apps in 31 languages.

