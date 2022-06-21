trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 34,265 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 554,143 shares.The stock last traded at $1.62 and had previously closed at $1.69.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of trivago from $2.60 to $2.40 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of trivago from $2.65 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of trivago from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of trivago from $3.60 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of trivago from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, trivago currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.71.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $582.84 million, a PE ratio of 56.35 and a beta of 1.64.
trivago Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRVG)
trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 53 localized websites and apps in 31 languages.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on trivago (TRVG)
- Should Silver Stocks Be A Part Of Your Portfolio?
- This Still Isn’t A Buyable Bottom For Stocks
- ABM Industries, A Clean Play For Dirty Economic Times
- Dividend-Paying Midstream Oil Companies That Could Help You The Mitigate Market Volatility
- Two Defensive Stocks To Get Aggressive With
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for trivago Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for trivago and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.