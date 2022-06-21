Truist Financial Cuts Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) Price Target to $67.00

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $78.00 to $67.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.28% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of REG stock opened at $57.62 on Tuesday. Regency Centers has a 52-week low of $55.78 and a 52-week high of $78.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.92.
About Regency Centers (Get Rating)
Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.
