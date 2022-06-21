Truist Financial Lowers Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Price Target to $26.00

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $29.00 to $26.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.78% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BRX. TheStreet lowered Brixmor Property Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Brixmor Property Group to $28.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $19.73 on Tuesday. Brixmor Property Group has a twelve month low of $19.42 and a twelve month high of $27.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.52.

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 25.39%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total transaction of $129,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 150,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,893,622.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,900 in the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRX. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,641,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,351,000 after buying an additional 20,474 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 137.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 124,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,746,000 after buying an additional 71,984 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 630.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,130,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,998,000 after buying an additional 975,756 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 7.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the third quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

