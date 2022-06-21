Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $52.40

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 52.40 ($0.64) and traded as low as GBX 50.50 ($0.62). Tullow Oil shares last traded at GBX 50.90 ($0.62), with a volume of 4,372,121 shares changing hands.

TLW has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Tullow Oil from GBX 85 ($1.04) to GBX 87 ($1.07) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Tullow Oil from GBX 74 ($0.91) to GBX 78 ($0.96) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Tullow Oil from GBX 67 ($0.82) to GBX 75 ($0.92) and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 63 ($0.77) target price on shares of Tullow Oil in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Tullow Oil from GBX 70 ($0.86) to GBX 95 ($1.16) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 75.33 ($0.92).

Get Tullow Oil alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 55.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 52.40. The stock has a market cap of £731.94 million and a P/E ratio of -11.07.

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2021, its portfolio comprised 30 licenses in 8 countries with 30 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tullow Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tullow Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.