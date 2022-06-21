Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $265.24.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TWLO. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Twilio from $380.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $155.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Twilio from $510.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Twilio from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st.

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $84.02 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of -15.47 and a beta of 1.55. Twilio has a 1-year low of $77.14 and a 1-year high of $412.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 8.10 and a quick ratio of 8.10.

In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 2,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total value of $252,807.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,437,320.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total transaction of $380,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,212,953.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,388 shares of company stock valued at $1,581,026. 4.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Greycroft LP bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

