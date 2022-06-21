Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $265.24.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on TWLO. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Twilio from $380.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $155.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Twilio from $510.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Twilio from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st.
Shares of Twilio stock opened at $84.02 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of -15.47 and a beta of 1.55. Twilio has a 1-year low of $77.14 and a 1-year high of $412.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 8.10 and a quick ratio of 8.10.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Greycroft LP bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Twilio Company Profile (Get Rating)
Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Twilio (TWLO)
- Quest Diagnostic Stock is Ready to Move Higher
- Chewy Stock is Not All Bark and No Bite
- Cracks Form In Adobe’s Growth Outlook
- MarketBeat Podcast: How To Navigate The Market Downturn Like A Pro
- Two High Yields The Insiders Are Buying
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.