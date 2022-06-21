Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Shares Gap Up to $31.16

Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.16, but opened at $32.99. Twist Bioscience shares last traded at $32.96, with a volume of 8,961 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have commented on TWST. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $105.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $70.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 1.19.

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.13. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 28.88% and a negative net margin of 114.96%. The business had revenue of $48.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.78) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO James M. Thorburn sold 6,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total transaction of $283,667.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,580.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paula Green sold 10,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total value of $306,741.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,731.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,883 shares of company stock worth $922,990. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 227.9% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 1.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 7,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

